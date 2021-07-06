Lubbock library events to be hosted week of July 12, 2021

The following is a release from the City of Lubbock.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 12. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 775-2838.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 14. We will repeat this program every Monday and Wednesday during the summer. For more information, call 767-3300.

The Science Spectrum Presents Rainforest Animals at Lubbock Public Libraries

Meet rainforest animals from the Science Spectrum at the library. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 775-2838. Dates and times are:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Monday, July 12, 2 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Wednesday, July 14, 2 p.m.

Teachers of Nature Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library

Teachers of Nature will present “Stars of the Show,” featuring some of the animals of Nature’s Nursery wildlife rehabilitation center live on Zoom at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 12. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com for details on registering. The program will be available on Facebook until Monday, July 19 for those who are unable to watch live.

“The Birds and the Bees” Craft Program at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 12 and make a bee house. Space is limited; call 775-3362 to register or register in person at the library. Ages 13 and up.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, July 13, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, July 13, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, July 14, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, July 15, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 15. Tuesday’s theme will be sharks and Thursday’s theme will be giraffes.

Animal Trivia with Lubbock Public Library

Join us live at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 for a trivia competition about animals in stories. All ages welcome.

The Science Spectrum Presents Snakes at Lubbock Public Libraries

Meet real live snakes from the Science Spectrum at the library. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For more information, call 775-2838. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Tuesday, July 13, 2 p.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Thursday, July 15, 2 p.m.

Teen Anime Screening at Groves Branch Library

Teens, join us for an evening of anime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13. Call 767-3733 for more information. Ages 12 to 17.

Lubbock Public Library Presents a Magic Lesson, Part 5 with Daniel Lusk

Join magician Daniel Lusk at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 and learn how to do a magic trick!

“Crafty Kids” with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 and make art out of beans and rice. Pick up a craft kit at any library location starting Monday, July 12 (while supplies last).

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, July 14 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 767-3733.

The Birds and the Bees Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16 and make a bee house. A limited number of craft kits will be available at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, starting Monday, July 12.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Tuesday, July 13, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Wednesday, July 14, 1 to 5 p.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, July 17, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, July 17, 1 to 5 p.m.

