LUBBOCK, Texas – The Mahon library asked for help naming its tortoise on a social media post on Thursday.

The post linked a form to vote for its name. The options on the form are Sir Franklin Gideon IV, Sir Reads-a-Lot, Tortellini, Squirtle and T.S. Shelliot​.

Voting ends at noon on Friday, the post said. If you would like to vote, click here.