LUBBOCK, Texas – Nicholas Alwan, 40, was arrested on Friday after he was accused of burglarizing a funeral home early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Alwan was charged with Burglary of Building, Theft and Criminal Mischief. Court records said Alwan damaged $96,500 worth of property throughout the business.

Officers responded to a funeral home on Broadway Street, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. Officers arrived to see glass, furniture, picture frames and other items lying on the ground in the foyer, the report said. As officers began walking throughout the building, the report said every room had furniture flipped upside down and pictures off the wall. The piano was flipped upside down with the legs standing up, said the report.

Inside the embalming room, several tools used to embalm people were broken, including the embalming machine that was lying on the ground, the report said. Although every casket was closed in the casket room the night before, officers found them to all be open, the report said. Several urns were missing and broken on the ground, the report added.

Surveillance footage showed Alwan break into the funeral home through a glass panel just after 2:00 a.m., said the report. Alwan appeared to be walking around “in a casual manner” while throwing items against the wall, according to the report. Footage later showed Alwan at 3:00 a.m. hitting a mounted TV with a pedestal, the report said.

According to the report, an employee with the funeral home said a six-door Cadillac was missing from the property’s garage.

Through reviewing surveillance footage, Alwan appeared to be outside with the missing vehicle as well as other stolen items at 6:00 a.m., the report said.

Alwan left the funeral home prior to officers arriving, but was found with the stolen vehicle near 40th Street and Avenue V, said the report.

Officers found a small glass pipe with white residue on it amongst the items that were in Alwan’s possession. The report said Alwan was issued a citation for Drug Paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday, Alwan remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center with bonds totaling $175,002.