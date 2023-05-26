LUBBOCK, Texas — Zackery Cavarrubio, 30, was charged with four felonies Thursday and accused of assaulting officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of 110th Street after a woman stated that Cavarrubio, herself and five kids were in a bedroom and he was not allowing them to leave, according to court documents.

After Cavarrubio did not allow the officers to enter, they forced entry. Officers attempted to take Cavarrubio into custody, where he lunged towards officers.

According to court documents, officers used a Taser to help take Cavarrubio into custody. However, he continued to resist arrest and attempted to grab an officer’s Taser. More officers arrived on the scene to help take Cavarrubio into custody.

Cavarrubio was charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer, Attempt to take a weapon from an Officer and Resisting Arrest. He was held on bonds totaling $185,000.