LUBBOCK, Texas – In September, Michael Trevino of Lubbock was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle. Due to him not wearing a helmet, he suffered serious injuries that kept him in the ICU for a month. A Lubbock tattoo shop, Stay True Tattoo has set up a fundraiser for him to help his family with bills and medical expenses.

Ray Smith, a friend of Trevino told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday with a $10 entry fee, you can choose which participating artists you want and enter your name for any reasonably sized tattoo of your choosing. Smith said every artist will have a winner.

Smith will be doing any full forearm, bicep, shin or calf of any style. Janie Valdez will be doing any traditional piece of the winner’s choosing. Jeremiah Flores will do any script of almost any size and Summer Johnson will be doing eyebrows.

Trevino’s wife, Desire has been taking care of their whole family since his accident, Smith said. She wakes up every morning to take their two sons to school, comes home to take care of Trevino then works all day at work.

Prior to his accident, Trevino would work nearly 12-hour days to provide for his family. Smith said this fundraiser will help Desire who has been solely taking care of bills and medical bills since September.

Trevino is missing the top part of his skull because he was not wearing a helmet during his accident, Smith said. He added Trevino’s jaw ripped off and he had two punctured lungs. Trevino has already undergone three surgeries and is set to have four more, the next one will be to replace his missing skull, Smith said.

Smith described Trevino as a “family man who loves his kids and is always there for friends and family.” Smith added, “he was really about his two boys.”

To enter into the drawing, you can send the $10 fee to $Des7989 on Cash App and send Ray Smith a screenshot of the completed payment along with what artist you would like to be tattooed by.

Smith said the fundraiser does not yet have a set cut-off date, but you can find updates on his Facebook and Instagram pages.