LUBBOCK, Texas — ABC’s The Bachelorette announced in March that “Kirk B. – Lubbock, TX, 29” would be among 35 men appearing on season 19 of the show.

Kirk Bryant announced on with a cactus emoji on twitter Monday night that he’s once again Lubbock-bound. The Texas Tech Football Senior Offensive Analyst tweeted, “it’s finally football season!!!”

Bryant was sent home after he didn’t receive a rose from either Rachel or Gabby.

Texas Tech Football sent their condolences on social media, posting, “We’ll always choose you as our starter, Kirk.”