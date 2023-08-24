Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of August 24, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Raymond Reyes, 44, of Lubbock was sentenced to five years in prison after taking a plea deal on Thursday. Reyes was charged for manslaughter in the death of Juan Trevino, 69.

On June 29, 2019, Reyes was driving his SUV when he collided with a pickup truck in the intersection of Avenue Q and 27th Street.

Reyes left the scene of the crash and was not arrested until November 6, 2019. Prior to his arrest, officers were looking to speak to the driver of the SUV and offered a cash reward for any information they could get on the crash.

An arrest warrant revealed Reyes was traveling 76 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. The arrest warrant also quoted witnesses saying Reyes and another car were racing. Reyes denied racing, but police were able to collect information from nearby surveillance cameras and a device from his vehicle called an ACM. An ACM is a computer that controls the airbags in a vehicle.

Reyes has been held in the Lubbock County Detention Center for 443 days. He will get credit for the time he has served.