Lubbock man who sexually assaulted teen takes plea deal

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man accepted a plea bargain Thursday morning for sexual assault of a child and will serve 10 years in prison.

Sammy Gutierrez, 33, sexually assaulted someone who was not yet 17-years-old on January 25, 2020, according to his original arrest warrant.

The assault was first reported when police were called to a home in North Lubbock. At first, Gutierrez denied wrongdoing. He was staying with the victim’s family because, according to the warrant, he did have a place to live.

Gutierrez will be required to register as a sex offender.