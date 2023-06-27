LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Matadors SC will be having a ticket match event at its soccer game on Wednesday, June 28, said a social media post. For every ticket purchased at Wednesday’s game, the Lubbock Matadors will donate $5 and Hub City Body Shop is set to match every $5 donated.

The Lubbock Matadors is a community soccer club that is led by soccer entrepreneurs, Texas Tech Alumni and local investors who have a love for Lubbock, according to its website.

The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper Pirate Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket booth. Season ticket holders are encouraged to donate additional funds to the Matador relief fund, said the post.