LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels announced it will add two more routes due to the rapid increase in need for its service. Meals on Wheels is adding almost 70 new clients each month and almost 200 more meals each day compared to 2022, the organization said on Monday.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels cannot add more routes without additional delivery drivers. The organization said it is easy to sign up to become a driver and volunteers don’t have to commit to a regular schedule. Meals are picked up between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on weekdays, routes take about an hour on average. You can complete an application to become a delivery driver here.

In 2022, Lubbock Meals on Wheels served over 230,000 meals with the help of 1,600 volunteers. The organization delivers to 72 routes in Lubbock and Wolfforth. The organization said it does not receive any government funding and is not a United Way agency.