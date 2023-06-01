LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Meals on Wheels announced their new breakfast program that is set to start on June 5.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels received $45,000 grant from the Junior League of Lubbock to help start the new breakfast program. The grant will help fund the first few months of the program while they begin to raise funds to continue the program.

The breakfast program is available to everyone who receives daily delivery. Meals will be delivered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday along with the regular delivery.

The meal can be saved for breakfast the following morning, during dinner time, or as a snack.