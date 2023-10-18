LUBBOCK, Texas – Tanisha Wilson, a 34-year-old single mother of nine tragically passed away on Sunday after having a heart attack, her family told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Wilson’s two sisters, Itiesha Anderson and Rachel Johnson set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of burying their sister as well as keeping the children together. Wilson had no life insurance and was the sole provider for the kids.

Wilson had her heart attack at home. Anderson said Wilson was taken by ambulance and pronounced dead at Covenant Medical Center.

The nine kids range from ages six months to thirteen years old. Anderson and Johnson are doing their best to help the kids understand what happened and teach them it is going to be okay.

Anderson said Wilson would give the shirt off her back for anyone. Despite Wilson having so much on her plate, she would do anything she could to help anyone.

It is the family’s priority to ensure Wilson’s kids are taken care of. Anderson and Johnson said any donation would help. Donations can also be made to the Griffin Funeral Home. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe click here.