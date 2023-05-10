LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock movie theatres are offering discounts on kids movies throughout the summer.

Premiere Cinemas will be kicking off Summer Movie Kids Fest on June 7 to July 27. Screenings will be free for the movies. Summer Movies Kids Fest will take place every Tuesday and Wednesday between 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. You can find a list of the movies here.

Alamo Drafthouse will be offering Kids Camp movie screenings this summer. No matter the age of the kid, tickets are $5. You can find a list of the movies here.

Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse that will bring kid’s movie tickets to $1.50 per ticket this summer. There will also be an additional $1 off snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos. The screenings will be on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from June 21 through August 16. For a list of the movies click here.