LUBBOCK, Texas – The 75th anniversary of racial desegregation of the US Armed Forces is on Wednesday, July 26.

A press release from Lubbock NAACP stated the Executive Order 9981 signed by President Harry S. Truman on July 26, 1948 marked a significant step towards racial segregation and discrimination in the United States Armed Forces.

The Executing Order was aimed to ensure equal treatment and opportunities for all individuals, regardless of race, creed, color or national origin within the military. This landmark decision paved the way for broader civil rights advancements throughout the US, said the press release.

The Lubbock NAACP said it “commemorates this historic moment as a reminder that progress is possible when we embrace diversity, respect one another, and work towards a more inclusive future.”