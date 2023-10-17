LUBBOCK, Texas – Western Bank named Allyn Piland as president of the new Western Bank Mortgage division.

Piland is a Lubbock native and a graduate of Texas Tech University. She has served markets across Texas and New Mexico, becoming a leader in the mortgage industry, Western Bank said.

Through eighteen years of market expertise, Piland has proven a track record of acquiring excellent talent and leading her team to be the best in the community, Western Bank said.

Western Bank is a community bank, headquartered in Lubbock, with

branches throughout the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin and Big Country.