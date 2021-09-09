Lubbock native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”

The following is a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

SAN DIEGO – A Lubbock, Texas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 based out of Naval Base Point Loma, located in San Diego, California.

Lt. Nicholas Holmes, a 2011 Coronado High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do my part,” said Holmes. “I wanted to serve my country.”

https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2021/09/lubbock-native-serves-as-member-of-us.html

For full story, follow link above.