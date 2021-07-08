Lubbock Parks and Recreation to offer summer weekend events

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas

Yoga in the Plaza

Gather your friends and family and join Lubbock Parks and Recreation for Yoga in the Plaza every Saturday in July and August from 9:00 -10:00 a.m. Grow and strengthen your muscles while developing your mind, body, and spirit through Yoga this summer.

Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza, 1824 Crickets Avenue

9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. Saturday mornings in July and August, beginning July 10, 2021.

Free to the public and welcome to all ages. Yoga mats provided.

Movies in the Park

Come gather everyone to watch a movie outside, under the stars, at the park this summer. You can enjoy various food trucks, movies, and more. Movies are free and begin at dusk, approximately 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring a blanket and chairs.

Dates, locations, and movie:

July 9 – The Croods: A New Age at Copper Rawlings Park, 213 40th Street

July 23 – Tom and Jerry at Safety City, located inside Clapp Park, 46th and Avenue U

August 3 – Raya and the Last Dragon at Maggie Trejo Park, 3200 Amherst Street

August 6 – Grease Sing Along at Maxey Park, 4020 30th Street

