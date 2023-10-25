LUBBOCK, Texas – With Halloween less than a week away, trick-or-treaters are gearing up to collect candy in their costumes on October 31. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for trick-or-treating tips.

LPD encouraged families to begin trick-or-treating in the daylight hours. It’s easier for cars and pedestrians to see trick-or-treaters in the daylight.

Trick-or-treaters should be respectful to homeowners who don’t have their porch lights on. If a home has their porch light off or has made it apparent that they don’t want trick-or-treaters, abstain from the property, LPD said.

In Lubbock and Texas, there is no law or ordinance placing an age limit on trick-or-treaters.

LPD previously recommended having a trick-or-treat route picked out prior to heading out.

LPD said, “Our department and law enforcement as a whole does not have any say or influence in the times or locations for trick-or-treating.”

While trick-or-treating, ensure you are being respectful to other trick-or-treaters and homeowners. Most of all, have a safe and spooky Halloween.