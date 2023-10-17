LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department posted on social media on Tuesday warning the community of scam callers pretending to be from LPD.

Scammers are calling from what appears to be a City of Lubbock phone number and requesting money for various reasons, LPD said.

LPD said it will never contact a person over the phone to tell them they have a warrant. The department said it would never call and request payment for anything over the phone.

Do not provide payment information to anyone you do not trust, LPD said.