LUBBOCK, Texas – To celebrate National Dog Day and the shelter dogs with unknown birthdays, Pet Supplies Plus on 82nd Street is hosting a birthday bash on August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The birthday bash will include free microchipping, dog and cat adoptions, pup cups and freebies. The event is set to have the Combat Ice shaved ice food truck, Rollin’ Woodfired Pizza food truck and The Lil Redbox food truck. Animal owners will also have an opportunity to take a photo with their animals at the event photo booth.

Pet Supplies Plus employee Hannah Couture said the store has picked Second Chance Dog Rescue as their organization to raise money for during the month of August. Customers can make monetary donations for the rescue at the register, Couture said.

At the end of the fundraiser, the top three Pet Supplies Plus locations with the most amount of money raised will earn a pallet of dog food for their organization, as well as the money that was raised at the store.