LUBBOCK, Texas – Pet Supplies Plus will host a tailgate party on September 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 82nd Street and Frankford.

The event is set to kick off the home opener Texas Tech game against the Oregon Ducks at 6:00 p.m.

A store employee, Hannah Couture said the tailgate party will offer dog food samples from Honest Kitchen, free microchips, kitten adoptions, The Lunch Box, Fired Up Grill and the Lil Red Box food trucks.

To get your furry friend in the Texas Tech football spirit, Pet Supplies Plus will be selling pet gear including cheerleader outfits, jerseys and engraved tags.