LUBBOCK, Texas – Pet Supplies Plus in Lubbock is hosting a Halloween pet event. The two Lubbock locations will be hosting separate events on different days so you can go to both.

Pet Supplies Plus on 82nd Street will host its event on October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will offer $15 microchipping from Pets Clinic of Lubbock, dog and kitten adoptions, a pet costume contest and food trucks. The Lil Red Box and Salas BBQ food trucks will be at the event all day, the Lemon Love LBK food truck will be at the event from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Dough-Nut Patrol will be there from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The 82nd Street costume contest will run until October 28. Pet owners can submit their pet to the contest through the form here. First place winners will receive a $100 value of pet supplies, second place will receive a $50 value of items and third will get a $25 value. Any pet with a costume can enter the contest. Winners will be announced on October 31 through Pet Supplies Plus’ social media.

The Pet Supplies Plus location on 34th Street is set to host its Halloween event on October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will have kitten adoptions from Second Chance Dog Rescue, a pet costume contest and the Lil Red Box food truck. The store will also be giving out freebies at the event.

The 34th Street Pet Supplies Plus location will run its costume contest until October 29. Dogs, cats and other pets can be submitted to the contest by using the QR code posted at its store. The winner of the contest will receive a gift card to Pet Supplies Plus. The winner will be announced on the location’s social media pages.

If you would like to submit your pet to the national Pet Supplies Plus contest, you can sign up your friend here. First place will receive a $250 Pet Supplies Plus gift card.

Pets of any kind are encouraged to wear their costume to the events.