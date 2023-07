LUBBOCK, Texas – Parry’s Pizza announced on a social media post that it is hosting a movie night on the patio on Wednesday, July 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The restaurant is set to show the new Super Mario World movie. Parry’s encouraged parents to bring their children to enjoy dinner and watch a movie. This would be Parry’s Pizza’s first ever movie night on the patio, said the social media post.

The restaurant is located behind H-E-B at 11430 Quaker Avenue.