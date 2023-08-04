LUBBOCK, Texas — Vehicle burglary statistics from the Lubbock Police Department, showed vehicle burglaries have decreased in 2023 compared to the last two years.

So far, LPD reported 1,105 vehicle burglaries in Lubbock during 2023. By July of 2021, LPD reported 1,296 vehicle burglaries and 2,277 for the whole year. According to LPD’s statistics by July of 2022, there were 1,669 vehicle burglaries and 3,095 burglaries for the whole year.

In total, there have been 6,377 vehicle burglaries in Lubbock since the beginning of 2021, said LPD.

A police report stated “Lubbock has been plagued with vehicle burglaries and the Depot District is no different.” LPD provided EverythingLubbock.com with the number of vehicle burglaries in what’s considered the Depot District in Lubbock.

In 2023, 14 vehicle burglaries have been reported in the Depot District so far, which is a drop since previous years. LPD statistics showed in 2022, there were a total of 81 vehicle burglaries in the Depot District; by July of that year, there were 46 reports. By July of 2021, there were 63 vehicle burglaries reported in the Depot District and 91 vehicle burglaries total in the year, according to LPD statistics.

The statistics of vehicle burglaries in the Depot District in Lubbock are included in the total amount of vehicle burglaries in Lubbock.