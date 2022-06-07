LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department returned Monday, after aiding in Uvalde after the mass shooting that happened on May 24, 2022.

Four LPD officers left the Hub City on June 1 to assist the community of Uvalde.

“I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect, because there is a lot of controversy and things in the media and things that you hear. I didn’t know how we were going to be welcomed into the community. And the second that we got there and started to interact with citizens. It was nothing but loving and thankful,” Stacy Garcia, a Lubbock Police Department Officer, said. “Everywhere we went citizens approached us and hugged us and shook our hands and told us thank you so much for being here. We appreciate you leaving your families to be here to support us.”

LPD assisted in ways of security like funeral processions and traffic. LPD was one of over 90 agencies that have responded to the need in Uvalde.

“We were there to supplement manpower, in more of a security aspect. I think that we participated in eight funerals within four days.” Sgt. Chris Paine, Lubbock Police Department, said.

Paine said it had a major impact on himself and other officers.

“I think almost all of us, at one point or another had to go back to our patrol car after it was all over and out of sight of everybody and just cry for a little bit.” Paine said.

The four LPD officers that went to Uvalde said they had numerous community members hug them, give them a handshake and received many thanks.

“And for me that just, and that just really impacted me for these families who were there to lay their children to rest to come up and thank me for being there. I felt like it wasn’t deserved, that I just was there to serve them.” Garcia said.