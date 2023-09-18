LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department announced on Monday that it will be holding an open house for its explorer program on September 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 14005 Indiana Avenue.

The program is open to anyone ages 14 through 20 years old who is interested in a career in law enforcement. The program will offer an opportunity to learn more about penal code, traffic law, criminal procedure, crime scene search and more, LPD said.

Explorer meetings are set to start on October 10 and typically run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to LPD.

Parents are welcome to come to meet advisors and ask questions at the event. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

If you have any questions about the program, you can call Corporal Tino Blanco at 806-500-6158.