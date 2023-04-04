LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police Department Officer Barnhill returned to work on Tuesday after a seven month leave from a line-of-duty injury, according to a Lubbock Police Department social media post.

In September, Barnhill was attempting to stop a stolen vehicle. The vehicle drove away and intentionally struck him. Barnhill suffered moderate injuries, said a LPD press release.

The stolen vehicle then drove off and hit a non police vehicle. The 18-year-old driver was taken to Covenant Medical Center and suffered minor injuries

The press release said the suspects fled on foot, but were eventually taken into custody.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was a 14-year-old male, there were two passengers, one was 14-years-old and another was 15-years-old.

LPD stated the driver was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest on foot. The two passengers were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

The LPD post said, “We’d like to congratulate Officer Barnhill on wrapping up his first day of work after returning from injury leave!”