Lubbock Police say two overnight shootings not ‘random’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police provided an update early Wednesday afternoon — saying a shooting Tuesday night followed by another shooting early Wednesday morning were not random.

Police said, “It appears the shootings are a result of an ongoing dispute between several different groups.”

Police did not yet know if the same suspect was involved in other shootings.

One person was injured in a shooting at 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue.

Three people were injured and one died in a shooting at 2:30 a..m near North Elder Avenue and East Colgate Street.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police

Two Overnight Shootings Under Investigation

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Multiple law enforcement agencies and units are currently investigating two overnight shootings that resulted in several injuries and one death. At this time, it appears both shootings are connected.

Just after 10 p.m. on July 16th, Lubbock patrol officers responded to the intersection of Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue for reports of a shooting. Four people were inside a car that was targeted and shot by a suspect. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Jaquan Johnson, was struck during the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The other three passengers, a 20-year-old female, 17-year-old female and 16-year-old female, were not injured during the incident.

While detectives with LPD’s Persons Crimes Unit were on scene investigating the shooting, LPD received reports of a second shooting at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the area of North Elder Avenue and East Colgate Street.

It appears a suspect fired multiple shots at car with a total of five male occupants. The back passenger, 18-year-old Antoine Wilson, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Three other passengers, a 21-year-old male, 18-year-old male, and 16-year-old male, were also taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The fifth occupant, an 18-year-old male, was not injured during the incident.

Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to Parkway and Zenith to immediately begin an investigation into the fatal shooting. Investigators were able to quickly determine the two shootings were likely connected.

Based on information gathered through the investigation, detectives do not believe these shooting are random. It is unclear if the suspect is the same in each shooting; however, it appears the shootings are a result of an ongoing dispute between several different groups.

Additional resources were called in to assist with the investigation including the LPD Special Operations Unit, LPD Crime Suppression Squads, Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

These shootings remain under investigation. Investigators are urging anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.