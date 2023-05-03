LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Public Health Department announced their LBK Community Program is partnering with Unite Us in a press release on Tuesday.

The nation’s leading software company, Unite Us, will address the unmet health needs of people and families throughout the West Texas region, said the press release. Unite Us will connect people to much-needed resources such as assistance with housing, employment and food insecurity. With Unite Us, partners in the Texas network will be able to send and receive electronic referrals, address people’s needs, and improve health across communities.

“Our partnership with the City of Lubbock Public Health Department aims to improve access to community-based resources that will enable residents to thrive and live healthier lives regardless of circumstance,” said Nikki Kuhn, Community Engagement Manager at Unite Us.

Joining the network is free for community-based organizations, said the press release. Nonprofits, community-based organizations and other providers who want to connect their clients and patients can reach out to https://uniteus.com/contact/ or call the The City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.