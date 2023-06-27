(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock Public Library)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock is offering citizens a place to get out of the sun at all public library locations, said a press release on Tuesday.

The four library branches will serve as cooling centers during their normal operating hours. Each library offered water, free Wi-Fi and charging stations to anyone needing to safely get out of the heat.

Below are the addresses of the Lubbock public libraries

Mahon Library – 1306 9th Street.

Godeke Library – 5034 Frankford Avenue

Paterson Library – 1836 Parkway Drive

Groves Library – 5520 19th Street

The summer reading program has begun, the City asked visitors to be mindful and respectful of others.