Lubbock Public Library adds electric watt meters

The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – The Lubbock Public Library now has Electric Watt Meters available to check out to library card holders! These meters plug into the wall, then an appliance or other piece of electrical equipment is plugged into the unit to determine the energy used by the plugged in item. The meter can tell you the energy usage alone, or you can use the meter and your energy bill combined to calculate the cost of an appliance over time. These new electric watt meters offer a new way for individuals to measure the energy consumption of certain appliances that are normally left on standby.

There are multiple meters available for checkout at all four Lubbock Public Library locations. They can be checked out for 2 weeks and renewals are allowed.

For location information and more details about these meters, visit the City of Lubbock’s library webpage at www.lubbocklibrary.com

