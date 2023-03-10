LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock was named the eighth cheapest city to grab a beer for St. Patrick’s Day, according to Betting.com. Among many U.S cities, the cost of a draught and bottled beer averages at $5.

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, many will be out to celebrate by grabbing a beer.

Another Texas city ranked on the list was El Paso in second place at $3.75 for a drought and $5 for a bottle.

Betting.com also made a list ranking the most expensive places to grab a beer. Luckily, no Texas city made the list, but New York City was ranked first at $8 for a drought and $10 for a bottle.