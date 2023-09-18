LUBBOCK, Texas – Stella’s Restaurant is hosting a winter coat drive to benefit Foster*A*Life from September 18 until November 8.

The italian restaurant is hoping to collect 1,000 coats, hoodies, hats and gloves. The organization will give winter supplies for children from infants to teens who are receiving services through the Department of Family and Protective Services in the Lubbock area.

Donations will keep children in the Lubbock area warm this winter. Below are collection locations where you can drop new or like new coats, hoodies, hats and gloves.

Stella’s at 6015 82nd St Suite 1.

Stacked at 6015 82nd St Suite 5.

Red Raider Outfitters at 2416 Broadway, 6002 Slide Rd, 413 University and 6816 Slide Rd.

For more information, you can email Dr. Shaun Keel at fosteralife@att.net or call 806-792-3181.