LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Rise Up is set to host Juneteenth events, through the week of June 12 to June 19.

Below is a list of events going on throughout the week celebrating Juneteenth.

Monday June 12th

Official Celebration Kick Off-Press & Media Day

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library

1836 Parkway Drive

Free The official kick-off for this year’s Juneteenth Celebration will include a press conference, kid activities and refreshments.



Thursday, June 15th

Mr. and Miss. Juneteenth Pageant

6:30 p.m. Grand Central Venue

1219 Avenue J

$40.00 adults

$25.00 children ages 3-12

Join us as youth ages 7-19 compete for the coveted titles of Mr. & Miss. Juneteenth. Ticket prices include dinner.

Advance purchase only

Lubbockjuneteenthpageant@pmayer

Saturday, June 17th

Senior Breakfast

8:00-9:30 a.m.

Mae Simmons Adult Activity Center

2004 Oak Avenue

Free for seniors ages 62 and older only

Seniors ages 62 and older are invited to attend this free breakfast hosted by My Brothers and Sisters Keepers.

United Supermarkets Juneteenth Parade

10:00 -11:15 a.m.

FREE

$30.00 entry fee for parade participants

The annual parade is a must for those desiring to enjoy various entries in celebration of Juneteenth. This year’s parade route will begin at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, travel south to Broadway Ave, and then head east to Avenue A.

Lubbockjuneteenthparade@pmayer

Freedom Fest

Mackenzie Main City Park

11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

FREE

Freedom Fest is for people of all ages. Activities will include the Madera Kid’s Zone, teen activities, the StarCare Specialty Health System Health Fair, the United Supermarkets Hot Dog Eating Contest, an information fair, music, food trucks, vendors, games, give-a-ways, and more!

Sunday, June 18th

Gospel Fest

Mackenzie Main City Park

7:00 p.m.

FREE

Bring your chairs and blankets to the park and enjoy Father’s Day concert with national gospel recording artist, Chester D. T. Baldwin and the Lubbock Juneteenth Mass Choir, food vendors, and children’s activities.

Monday, June 19th

Freedom Celebration

Mackenzie Main City Park

6:30 p.m.

FREE

Bring your chairs and blankets to the park and enjoy a time of fun, live music by Grammy Award nominated artist, Don Diego, food vendors, and children and teen activities, ending at dusk with the H-E-B Fireworks Show!

For more information email lubbockjuneteenth@gmail.com