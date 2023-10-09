LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock road rage shooting suspect, D’Marcus Carter-Palmer, 24, agreed to plead guilty to Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, said court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Carter-Palmer was arrested on January 5 after officers found two firearms in his car during a traffic stop. One of the firearms appeared to be stolen, according to court documents. Carter-Palmer admitted to having marijuana in his car at the time, documents said.

Carter-Palmer was a road rage shooting suspect after a shooting in the 2900 block of Hartford Avenue on December 6. Court documents said Carter-Palmer followed and shot a woman multiple times after she passed his SUV on 34th Street. Officers found 15 shell casings at the scene, court records said. The woman was not injured.

Investigators received “multiple tips” that led to Carter-Palmer’s identification, court documents said.

Carter-Palmer was previously sentenced to five years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2020 for Discharge of a Firearm, court records showed. Carter-Palmer was on parole until September 2023, according to court records.

If a judge accepts his plea, Carter-Palmer could face up to a 15-year sentence and fines of up to $250,000.

Federal court records did not indicate the status of Carter-Palmer’s county case.