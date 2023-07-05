LUBBOCK, Texas – A man was robbed after pulling over to check his tire on Monday morning, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The victim met the suspect at a game room in Slaton, said the report. Both of them agreed to leave and get food. The two decided to drive separately, said the report. While they were driving, the report said the suspect pulled up next to the victim and said his tire was low. The report said the victim pulled to the side of the road to check on his tire and was assaulted by two other suspects that pulled up in a separate car.

The report stated the suspects struck the victim in the face, causing him to bleed from his nose and his mouth. The two suspects that pulled up separately pointed firearms at the victim, said the report. One of the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and drove off with it, said the report. The two other suspects drove off in the car they arrived in, according to the report.

The report said the victim believed the first suspect set him up because she was not held at gunpoint by the other suspects. The first suspect remained in her car during the incident, said the report.