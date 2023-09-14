LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County jury on Thursday found Darius Johnson, 19, guilty of murder in the 2022 shooting death of Steven Colón, 39.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of 25th Street on June 5. Colón’s family previously told EverythingLubbock.com he was shot after an argument while working on cars next door to his father’s house. Court records indicated Colón was shot multiple times. Police asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect a week after the shooting and a warrant was later issued for Johnson’s arrest. He turned himself into authorities in Marlin, Texas.

Colón’s father testified on Tuesday and said the evening of the shooting, he was watching TV when he heard three shots ring out. Colón’s father cried as he described to the jury finding his son laying on his back, with his eyes looking toward the sky.

“I saw my boy turn white,” his father told the jury. He said he threw a rock at the suspect’s vehicle as it drove away. Defense attorney Jeff Nicholson asked the father if he would’ve shot the suspect if he had a gun. He responded, “Probably so.”

An officer with the Lubbock Police Department described treating Colón’s gunshot wounds when he arrived on scene. He said the victim did not have a gun. According to the officer, Colón’s father said Johnson came to pick up a dirt bike that he was working on. The victim thought Johnson had already came for the bike, and an altercation started. A friend of Colón testified she saw two men get out of the suspect’s vehicle. One came around the back of the car and got something out of the backseat, and the shooting started shortly after.

Nicholson raised questions about one of Colón’s family members having a gun at the time of the incident. Witnesses testified the family member was not armed.

A friend of both Colón and Johnson testified he went with Johnson to Rosa’s to get a cake for his birthday, which was the day of the shooting. The friend said Johnson told him that he “wanted a body” for his birthday. The friend also testified that Johnson told him he thought Colón had something in his hand, like a stick or a shovel, and felt like he was going to hit him.

Johnson will be sentenced at a later date.