LUBBOCK, Texas – Julio Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection to a New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left a man with serious injuries, according to a press release from LPD.

According to the press release, officers responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day in reference to shots fired.

Police located 43-year-old Jose Ramirez with serious injuries. Ramirez was sent to Covenant Medical Center via ambulance.

The press release said that through the initial course of the investigation, “due to the presence of an off-duty peace officer from another jurisdiction working security at the involved business, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit took over the case.”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that LPD asked for the public’s help in locating Jimenez in a social media post, as they believed he was in Lubbock.

According to the social media post, Jimenez was wanted by law enforcement in Grayson County for failing to appear in court for his original charge of possession of a controlled substance, a felony charge.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Jimenez without incident around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in Seguin, Texas according to the press release.

The press release said the investigation was ongoing.

