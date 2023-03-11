LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Lions Club is taking orders for its annual rose sale. Delivery dates will be from March 23-25, and the cost of a dozen roses with baby’s breath in a vase is $30. Delivery is at no extra charge, but limited to the Lubbock city limits.

The Lions will be preparing the roses for delivery each morning, and be delivering all three days.

For more details see the press release below.

March 10, 2023 – The South Plains Lions are taking orders now for their Annual Rose sale with delivery dates running Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 23rd – 25th. The cost of a dozen long stemmed red roses with baby’s breath in a vase is $30.00. Delivery is at no extra charge but is limited to the Lubbock city limits. Roses can be ordered online at www.lubbocksouthplainslions.org. The South Plains Lions Club is celebrating 72 years of serving people in need in our community.

Lions are preparing roses for delivery each morning and then other Lions are delivering all three days. There will be a luncheon on Thursday at noon at Westmont Christian Church located at 4808 Utica Ave.

Some of the charities that the South Plains Lions support are as follows: Ted Phea Boys & Girls Club, Food 2 Kids – Jr. League, Texas Boys Ranch, Meals on Wheels, Lubbock Children’s Clinic,

South Plains Food Bank, Texas Lions Camp, Texas Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center, Great Plains Eye Bank at TTU, Provide eyeglasses for children in need.

South Plains Lions Club meetings are held every Thursday at noon at the Jr. League Building. All are invited to come and visit. The Lions Club moto is “WE SERVE”.