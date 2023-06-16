LUBBOCK, Texas — The city of Perryton is reeling after a tornado swept through Thursday afternoon. As of Friday morning there are three dead and more than one hundred injured. When tragedy struck, some right here in Lubbock, like Ryan Dotson, heard an immediate call to help.

“We started last night by sending truckloads of water and generators, food and supplies,” Dotson said. “It’s continuing through today, and will continue through tomorrow.”

Dotson, who is the Transportation Manager for United Supermarkets, said the devastating tornado hit close to home for the company.

“Actually, one of our drivers was in the dock when the tornado came,” he said. “They saw it coming, and they took cover with the rest of the store team there, and thankfully they’re safe.”

After a disaster like this, Dotson said his team is working around the clock to provide basic necessities, which are often some of the biggest needs.

“It’s just food and supplies in general,” said Dotson. “Typically your water, ice, baby food, diapers; anything we can to help people. I mean, a lot of them have lost everything.”

However, the United Family is sending more than just supplies to the city.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the citizens of Perryton, and of course, our team members in the community,” said Dotson. “Our first response is always to want to help the communities that we serve, and also the first responders to be able to get back on their feet and start to rebuild.”

United Supermarkets will be providing food at their 2806 S. Main Street location in Perryton on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot. The American Red Cross also needs volunteers of all kinds, or you can make a donation at their website.