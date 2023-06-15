LUBBOCK, Texas – Pet Supplies Plus in Lubbock will host a summer pet-cation event on Saturday, June 17 at its 82nd Street location from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to a social media post.

The event will include free microchipping by Lubbock Animal Shelter, giveaways, dog and cat adoptions, food trucks, photo booth and more.

An employee at Pet Supplies Plus, Hannah Coutur said with every pet adoption, owners will be given an adoption kit from Kong. Coutur said pets are welcome to join their owners in the photo booth or splash around in the dog pool. Giveaway prizes include dog toys, water bottles and even a dog wash card.

Coutur said the Wicked Kitchen food truck will be at the store from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Frio’s and The Spud Truck will be there from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, said the post.