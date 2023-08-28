LUBBOCK, Texas – Dr. Robert Ioppolo, an oral surgeon and U.S. Army veteran from Hill and Ioppolo Oral and Facial Surgeons of Lubbock launched his life-changing Smiles For Soldiers program for the seventh year in a row to offer a complimentary smile makeover valued at $50,000, said a press release.

One veteran who lives or works in the Lubbock area will be selected for a complimentary full-arch restoration procedure from Hill and Ioppolo Oral and Facial Surgeons of Lubbock, the press release said.

The program will be open for applicants through September 14 with the link here.

Applicants will be required to answer a few simple questions and submit two digital photos of their current smile and teeth.

Dr. Ioppolo is offering active duty, reserve or military veterans an opportunity to have a beautiful, healthy life and to enhance their overall well-being and quality of life.