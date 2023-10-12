LUBBOCK, Texas – October is especially frightening this year due to it having a Friday the 13th. Tattoo shops all around Lubbock are having spooky specials to celebrate Friday the 13th. EverythingLubbock.com made a list of participating tattoo shops so you too can celebrate the ghostly day.

StageCoach Tattoo Company – From 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 3602 Slide Road, the shop will be taking walk-ins. There will be a selection of pre-drawn designs for $20, $80 and $150 to choose from.

Hold Fast Tattoo Parlour – The shop will be accepting walk-ins from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Predrawn designs will be on sale for $20, cash only and while supplies last, the shop said.

Stay True Tattoo – Stay True will be having a $31 sale on one to two-inch pre-drawn tattoos on Friday starting at 10:00 a.m. The shop will only be accepting walk-ins.

PINK Tattoo – The shop at 3610 34th Street will have $30 to $40 pre-drawn tattoos. The tattoos will be two by two inches each.

Ink’d Culture – From 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. the shop will be accepting walk-ins for pre-drawn fash tattoos. Tattoos range from $13 to $50, depending on the artist and tattoo size.

Mala Suerte – Mala Suerte will have flash tattoos from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m by appointment only. The shop will also have a Halloween gift card special that can only be paid through Venmo.

Liquid Ink – The shop will be having tattoo and piercing specials all day on Friday. The event will be strictly walk-in only.

Lubbock Ink – From 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. the shop will give $20 predrawn tattoos. The shop said it would not be doing piercings on Friday.

Ghostriders Tattoo – The shop will have flash tattoos during the month of October. Quarter-size tattoos will be $40 while palm-size tattoos will be $100.

Death and Taxes – Starting at 12:00 p.m., the shop will give $20 tattoos and $20 basic piercings.

If you know of a Lubbock tattoo shop with Friday the 13th deals, email us the details at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.