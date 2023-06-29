LUBBOCK, Texas — Those in the sub-contracting business want to know if there’s another option outside of college or the military after high school. There was a major shortage of tradesmen and women back in 2021, and while the numbers have improved here in Lubbock since then, some fear that progress is not here to stay.

Almost every local school district currently has or is building a program that helps students who may not think college is the right fit for them to

gain skills for a career in various trades. Randall Hust, Lubbock Independent School District’s career and technology education coordinator, has taught students useful things that you wouldn’t expect to see in the classroom.

“I’m a coordinator over what we call the skilled trades areas, so automotive and auto-body collision, electrical, plumbing, construction and architecture,” said Hust. “We focus on real hands-on engagement with our students.”

Although owner of Master Lee’s Electrical Services, Casey Lee, has been working in the electrical trade since he was fourteen, classes like this helped him start his career. By the time he finished his sophomore year of high school, Lee had achieved multiple certifications in computer networking with fiber optics and copper-based computers. He also got to help wire a house for Habitat for Humanity, and move it to their worksite, which is a partnership LISD still has with their CTE programs.

These courses may appear as an interesting and unique elective, but they’re actually much more needed than some may think.

“The average age of [master] plumbers is about 57 right now, and everybody has realized that we’re facing this gigantic skills gap,” Hust said. “We don’t have enough young folks going into the field for multiple reasons, and people across the state, and even across the nation, are recognizing this real, real problem that’s coming up.

According to the West Texas Home Builders Association, the subcontractor shortage in the Hub City has calmed since 2021, but people like Lee say finding employees can still be difficult.

“I mean, it’s hard for me to hire somebody, you know,” Lee said. “Even if we had a whole bunch of work, we still would be hiring.”

For many, college can be out of reach, and that’s where Hust’s class comes in to give them another option.

“Being able to help produce the skilled trades-people that our community is in need of, and give these students the skills to be successful in those fields, it takes college out of the picture,” said Hust.

Both Hust and Lee agree that the old saying, “If you follow your passion, you’ll never never work a day in your life,” is accurate whether that requires a college degree or not.

“Just follow your goals,” said Lee. “If you want to turn wrenches, you want to crawl up ladders, you want to go paint stuff, do it.”