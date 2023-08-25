LUBBOCK, Texas – A teen was arrested on Thursday and accused of reckless driving, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report said an officer was checking vehicle speeds using a laser in the right shoulder of the 4500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The officer saw a silver Ford Mustang driving eastbound at 104 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, the report said. There was heavy traffic on the road at the time, the report said.

The officer managed to catch up with the car and pull the driver over near the access road by Drive of Champions, the report said.

The driver said she did not have a good reason for going 104 mph, according to the report.

The driver was booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.