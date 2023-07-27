LUBBOCK, Texas – August 8 is officially National Whataburger Day, said a press release from Whataburger on Wednesday. August 8 is Whataburger’s birthday and this year, Whataburger is turning 73.

In honor of its 73rd birthday, Whataburger is giving out freebies from free burgers to relieving school lunch debt across communities, said Whataburger. Whataburger committed $73,000 to relieving school debt, $1,000 for every year in business.

The company said “hunger should never be an obstacle to a student’s academic success or prevent them from reaching their dreams.”

Whataburger is partnering with its 12 school districts in its hometown, San Antonio to collect school supplies and build and donate hygiene kits, said the press release.

Whataburger suggests downloading the Whataburger app and joining Whataburger Rewards. The company will be giving away free Whataburgers and members will be treated to an in-app offer on August 7th and 8th, said the release.

To celebrate Whataburger on its special day, Whataburger encourages people to wear orange, wish a Whataburger employee happy National Whataburger Day, try out a different order or learn about Whataburger’s history.