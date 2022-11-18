LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light made a statement on social media Friday, about an outage that affected around 3,300 customers served out of the Vicksburg substation in Central and West Lubbock.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, traffic lights had no power near 34th Street and Marsha Sharp Freeway extending south to 50th Street at approximately 6:30 a.m.

LP&L outage map showed outages in the area around the same time. The outages then seemed to be cleared, but around 6:50 a.m., the map showed more outages in the same area.

Multiple homes were affected by the outage. An EverythingLubbock.com staff member affected said LP&L told her they were aware of and “working on the issue.”

LPD had received multiple calls about the lights, but there had been no crashes as a result at the time of the report.