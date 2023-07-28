LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock UPS is collaborating with WesTex Federal Credit Union to give away school supplies to 100 students and yard signs to another 100 students in Lubbock County, said the UPS Marketing Manager Marquette Rubalcada.

The back-to-school giveaway is to celebrate the opening of the new UPS store at 103rd Street and Indiana Avenue. Rubalcada said the store was wanting to “give back to 200 total students attending Lubbock County public schools.”

Entry forms for the giveaway can be picked up at all three UPS locations at Indiana Avenue and 103rd Street, 82nd Street and Milwaukee and 6923 Indiana Avenue as well as WesTex Federal Credit Union at 7802 Indiana Ave.

The store plans to give school supplies to 100 students. The giveaway will include school supplies such as pencils, markers, colored pencils, a pack of paper, a composition notebook, a spiral, 2 pronged folders, glue and scissors. Rubalcada added the giveaway will include a one and a half inch binder, a box of Kleenex, hand sanitizer, a clear pencil bag and a clear backpack.

Yard signs will be given away to 100 students. Rubalcada said the signs are made in real-time and can be customizable with pictures, names and sports.

The official drawing for the winners will be held on August 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the UPS location at 103 Street and Indiana Avenue. All entry forms must be turned in by August 10 at 5:00 p.m.

The event is set to have the Tiki Truck Shaved Ice food truck.