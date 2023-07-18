LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock VA clinic announced in a press release on Tuesday a lactation pod was installed for nursing mothers. The pod will serve the VA’s employees and the rapidly growing women Veteran population in the area.

The Mamava Lactation Pod is designated to give nursing mothers a private and safe place to breastfeed or pump. The pod, which automatically locks upon entry, comes equipped with benches, shelves, Wi-Fi, a USB port and power outlets, said the press release.

Photo courtesy of Lubbock VA Clinic

“This is a win for our Women Veterans and employees,” said Carmen Weaver, Women’s Health Care Coordinator at the Lubbock VA Clinic. “We hope the pod empowers our breastfeeding and pumping moms and supports their need for efficiency.”

The pod can be accessed with an app that can also be used to find other designated lactation areas across the nation, said the press release.