LUBBOCK, Texas — Associates from Lubbock area Walmarts marched to help raise $10,238 at the 2023 Burkhart Walk for Autism.

The annual event is held at the John Walker Soccer Complex, and brings friends, families and coworkers together to participate and support Texas Tech’s Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research.

“I’m incredibly proud of our local Walmart team and excited about the impact our efforts will have on autism research and families of people living with autism” said Grace Duran, the People

Lead for Walmart store #3826.

Funds raised will support autism evaluation scholarship to families in the South Plains.